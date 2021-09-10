347 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,622,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,061,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,365,000 after buying an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 679,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,071,000 after buying an additional 129,626 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 830,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after buying an additional 8,847 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $102.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.83. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.84 and a 1-year high of $104.07.

