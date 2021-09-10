$321.57 Million in Sales Expected for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) This Quarter

Analysts expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to report $321.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $328.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $318.10 million. UMB Financial posted sales of $304.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In related news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,457. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.84. UMB Financial has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

