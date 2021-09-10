$3.90 EPS Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce $3.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.83 to $3.96. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings of $3.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $17.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $17.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $19.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.86 to $20.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.66 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.52. 131,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,311. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $62.19 and a one year high of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average of $158.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,129,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 82.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 24,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

