$28.10 Million in Sales Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post $28.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $24.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $115.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $117.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $126.40 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $128.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1,019.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,655 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 176,253 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. 3,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,051. The stock has a market cap of $314.69 million, a P/E ratio of -101.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.75.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

