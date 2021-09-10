$28.10 Million in Sales Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will post $28.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.70 million to $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience reported sales of $24.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year sales of $115.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.40 million to $117.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $126.40 million, with estimates ranging from $124.80 million to $128.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.
NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. 3,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,051. The stock has a market cap of $314.69 million, a P/E ratio of -101.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $8.75.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
