2,744 Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 985,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 302,960 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,013,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 63,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

NRZ opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.46. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

