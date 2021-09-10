2,709 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 255.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 35,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $375,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,370,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 396,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after acquiring an additional 79,520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $122.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854,033. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $83.90 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.88.

