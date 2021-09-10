$26.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to post $26.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.27 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $28.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $112.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.50 million to $117.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $142.72 million, with estimates ranging from $139.72 million to $145.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of NYSE:ASC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 159,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 69,161 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after purchasing an additional 76,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

