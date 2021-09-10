$24.90 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post sales of $24.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.62 million to $27.13 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $95.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $100.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $100.68 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 86.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.86%.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Shares of ENTA opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

