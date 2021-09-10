$222.55 Million in Sales Expected for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will post sales of $222.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $220.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $224.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full-year sales of $932.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $932.24 million to $933.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.05.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 180,766.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.14. 660,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,274. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

