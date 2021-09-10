2,205 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $231.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.24 and its 200 day moving average is $218.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

