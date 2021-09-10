$209.51 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report $209.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $230.10 million. Purple Innovation reported sales of $187.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $836.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.40 million to $843.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,272,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,264,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 456.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,254,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 3,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

