$20.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post sales of $20.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.79 billion to $21.20 billion. Humana reported sales of $20.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $83.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.75 billion to $84.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.23 billion to $94.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.03.

Shares of HUM traded down $15.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $401.91. The company had a trading volume of 52,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,998. Humana has a twelve month low of $370.22 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $431.55 and its 200-day moving average is $427.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

