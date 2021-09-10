$2.07 EPS Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the highest is $2.22. The J. M. Smucker posted earnings of $2.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $668,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 168.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $120.75. 4,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,480. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

