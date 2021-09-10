$2.07 EPS Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.07 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.15. Avery Dennison reported earnings of $1.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $9.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

NYSE AVY traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $115.77 and a twelve month high of $228.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.