1,951,793 Shares in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,951,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LESL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 62.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Leslie’s by 126.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,252 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $71,401,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 170.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 120,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 43.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 634,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after buying an additional 191,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.81 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 475,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $12,752,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,531,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,054,233.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,337,307 shares of company stock valued at $411,193,201 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on LESL. Loop Capital raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.77.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.