194,822 Shares in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.26% of Kandi Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,035,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 56,959 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 465,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 682.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Kandi Technologies Group stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.72. Kandi Technologies Group had a net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.