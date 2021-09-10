19,420 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,822,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $70,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.