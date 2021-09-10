185,205 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 185,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

DBRG stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.04.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

