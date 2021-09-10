15,533 Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Purchased by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.66.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research raised BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

