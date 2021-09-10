$15.62 Million in Sales Expected for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report sales of $15.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.90 million and the highest is $16.65 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $12.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $60.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $61.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $73.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.50 million to $78.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJX opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market cap of $314.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

