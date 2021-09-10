$11.05 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) will post $11.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.50 million and the highest is $11.60 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full year sales of $48.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.70 million to $50.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $50.55 million, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $52.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGames.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04).

Several analysts have recently commented on NGMS shares. Truist raised their target price on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NeoGames has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 2.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NeoGames by 131.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in NeoGames by 38.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoGames stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.51 million and a P/E ratio of 93.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $73.54.

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

