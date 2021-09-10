10,610 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Bought by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Standex International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 316.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 40.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SXI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.58. 87 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,263. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.67. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $108.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. Standex International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 20.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Standex International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

