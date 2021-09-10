1,037 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 52,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $244.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.35 and a 200 day moving average of $206.89. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.81 and a 1 year high of $246.97.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

