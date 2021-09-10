1,030 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Cigna by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Cigna by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $2,098,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Cigna by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Cigna by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.30.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CI opened at $213.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.54.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

