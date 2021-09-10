10,000 Shares in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,181,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,071,000 after purchasing an additional 759,195 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $30,812,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $21,740,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at about $13,346,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 144.1% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 239,811 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

