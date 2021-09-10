$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to report $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the highest is $2.02. AvalonBay Communities posted earnings of $2.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.84 to $8.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $9.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

Shares of NYSE AVB traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.46. 18,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

