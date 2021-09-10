$1.96 EPS Expected for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. Polaris posted earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full year earnings of $9.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $9.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PII. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.59.

PII stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.95. The stock had a trading volume of 22,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.20. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the second quarter worth $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after buying an additional 681,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Polaris by 311.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,183,000 after purchasing an additional 404,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 816.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after purchasing an additional 377,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

