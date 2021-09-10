$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Eversource Energy reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

ES opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

