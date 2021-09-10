-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) to post ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.57). Protagonist Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 219%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($1.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

PTGX traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.82. 320,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,282. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

In related news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

