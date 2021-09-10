-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.44). Inspire Medical Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.67.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,911. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -132.83 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

