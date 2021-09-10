$0.50 EPS Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. The RMR Group posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

RMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in The RMR Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after buying an additional 402,102 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 243.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,399 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 132,880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after acquiring an additional 95,180 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,506,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

RMR traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.51. 88,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a $7.00 dividend. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous None dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

