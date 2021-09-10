-$0.30 EPS Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). AC Immune posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%.

ACIU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 51.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after buying an additional 1,237,923 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in AC Immune by 13.9% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,545,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,763,000 after buying an additional 1,040,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the second quarter worth about $2,986,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AC Immune by 901.1% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 260,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1,092.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 230,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACIU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 366,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,211. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

