-$0.24 EPS Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.23). Arbutus Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 752,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the first quarter worth $3,456,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.90.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

