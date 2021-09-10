$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,822. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.57. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1127 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

