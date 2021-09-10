$0.12 EPS Expected for O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.12. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 13.62%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

O2Micro International stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.14. 62,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,767. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $203.09 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in O2Micro International by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

