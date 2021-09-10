-$0.12 EPS Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $9.97 on Friday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 136,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,600. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 406,552 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 110,304.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 24,267 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 89,587 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,878,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

