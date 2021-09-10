-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). Workiva posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.88%. The firm had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million.

Several analysts recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.63.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $682,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brandon Ziegler sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.42, for a total transaction of $1,092,729.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,170,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 795,672 shares of company stock valued at $100,669,538. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WK. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Workiva by 245.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 33,193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Workiva by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Workiva by 51.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $144.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Workiva has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.18 and a beta of 1.45.

Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

