$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Everi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.36. Everi posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,112 shares of company stock worth $4,753,970 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Everi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in Everi by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 714,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 110,310 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.07. 11,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,899. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 2.99. Everi has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $25.90.

Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

