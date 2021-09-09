ZUM TOKEN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $388,831.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 33.3% against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.48 or 0.00562084 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,329,979,104 coins and its circulating supply is 14,250,243,833 coins. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.