Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.69 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

Shares of ZS stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $283.45. 210,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,977. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.11.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $241.84.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $2,122,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.