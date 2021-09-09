Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Gap Up to $14.60

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.60, but opened at $15.05. Zogenix shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 5,695 shares.

ZGNX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $860.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Zogenix by 0.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,357,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zogenix by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

