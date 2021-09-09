Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get Zogenix alerts:

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 10,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $148,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zogenix from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zogenix from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zogenix from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.67 target price on Zogenix in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $816.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $25.31.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.12). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 68.36% and a negative net margin of 558.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.