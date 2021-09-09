Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will report $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Zoetis reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.69. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

