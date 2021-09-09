Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.71. Zimmer Biomet also reported earnings of $1.81 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $7.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $8.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.54. 55,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,227. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.75. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $129.15 and a twelve month high of $180.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

