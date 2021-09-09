Zevin Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zevin Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,907 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,924 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.33. 166,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,686,701. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $252.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

