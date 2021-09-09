Zevin Asset Management LLC Has $9.36 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.9% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.09. 93,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,001,187. The company has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.44 and a 200 day moving average of $112.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.