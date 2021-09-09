Zevin Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after buying an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,035,000 after buying an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,975,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,858,000 after buying an additional 127,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR traded down $6.89 on Thursday, hitting $159.25. 149,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,054. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 92.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.44. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,195 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $3,729,647.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,765 shares of company stock valued at $30,190,742. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

