Zerogoki USD Trading Up 2.2% This Week (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $26,020.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00062921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.00173832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00044772 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,572,710 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

