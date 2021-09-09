Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $69.83 Average PT from Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $495,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,087 shares of company stock worth $10,286,977. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZNTL traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.97. 1,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,328. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.86. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $71.22.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

