Zcoin Price Tops $4.23 on Exchanges (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.68 or 0.07488961 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $667.87 or 0.01423070 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.98 or 0.00396275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00126644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.43 or 0.00561317 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.61 or 0.00563812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.00339017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

